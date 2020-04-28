Canadian Collegiate Badminton: Guyana’s Priyanna Ramdhani bags another award

Guyana’s star athlete Priyanna Ramdhani is quickly making a name for herself in the world of Canadian Collegiate Badminton. She has been named Rookie Player of the Year at the Old’s College in Alberta, where she is a student.

The award, which spans the 2019-2020 Badminton season in Canada, comes as no surprise, considering the impressive first year Priyanna has had at that college.

Being the first international athlete in the Old’s College Broncos badminton team, 18-year-old Priyanna Ramdhani has had a lot on her plate, but she has handled herself well and striven to excel on every platform.

The Alberta College Athletics Conference (ACAC) usually hosts three competitions in the early part of the season, and Priyanna placed third in each competition.

When she advanced to the ACAC provincial championships, Priyanna and her older brother Narayan each placed second in the women’s and men’s singles respectively.

Her performance gained her a spot at the Canadian Collegiate Athletics Association (CCAA) Championships, and she finished that competition in fourth position.

Based on these performances, the Old’s College had no trouble in selecting Priyanna as their most outstanding rookie player for 2019-2020.

Broncos Head Coach Mary Smith shared why Priyanna was selected for the award.

“Priyanna is extremely positive, and her energy spreads (throughout) the team. She’s had fantastic results for a first-year player, and she truly deserves Rookie of the Year,” the Broncos Head Coach said.

Expressing great elation at receiving such a prestigious award, Priyanna noted that she has put a lot of work into the recently concluded season.

“I’m very happy to receive Rookie of the Year from my college. My overall success for the year was very good. I’m very happy with my performance, but I do think I can improve much more for next year,” Priyanna expressed.

This outstanding young Guyanese declared that her intention is to raise her ranking next season with some improved performances.

“I think I can do better next year, and I’m trying to go for a second or first place; that’s my goal. And hopefully, I can achieve better,” she said. (Jemima Holmes)