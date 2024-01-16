Canada’s Permanent Representative to UN to visit Guyana

The High Commission of Canada to Guyana has announced that Robert Rae (Bob Rae) Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Canada to the United Nations in New York, will be on an official visit to Guyana on Wednesday January 17, 2024.

During this visit, Ambassador Rae will be meeting with the President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, Dr. Irfaan Ali; Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd, and the Secretary General of the CARICOM, Dr. Carla Barnett, along with other key stakeholders.

Ambassador Rae will engage with Guyana, a newly elected member of the United Nations Security Council, on shared regional and multilateral priorities.

Ambassador Rae will also be discussing the Canada-CARICOM collaboration on Haiti and other regional issues as a follow up to the recent Canada-CARICOM Summit, which was hosted by Canada’s Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau.

Canada said it reaffirms its commitment as a long-standing friend and partner to Guyana and will continue to work with Guyana bilaterally, and multilaterally, on priority areas.

Robert Rae is the former Premier of Ontario and former interim leader of the Liberal Party of Canada. Ambassador Rae was elected 11 times to federal and provincial parliaments between 1978 and 2013. He stepped down as a member of Parliament in 2013 to return to legal practice and to work with Indigenous communities and continue his work in education, governance, and human rights.

Ambassador Rae is a privy councillor, a companion of the Order of Canada and a member of the Order of Ontario and has numerous awards and honorary degrees from institutions in Canada and around the world.

He has been Ambassador of Canada to the UN since 2020.

