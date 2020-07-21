Canada insists declaration be made without delay using recount figures

Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Canada to the Organization of American States (OAS), Hugh Adsett, Tuesday, insisted that a declaration of the March 2 polls must be made without further delays, using the certified figures coming out the national recount process.

During a special virtual hearing of the Permanent Council convened to discuss Guyana’s political crisis following the March 2 General and Regional Elections, Ambassador Adsett also restated his government’s intention to hold accountable all those responsible for preventing the will of the people from being respected.

The Ambassador said Canada strongly regrets the extended delay in declaring the election results in Guyana, a delay that has now lasted more than four months since the elections were held on March 2.

“In light of the obligation of governments to promote and defend democracy as set out in the Inter American Democratic Charter, Canada firmly maintains that the rule of law and democratic processes must be respected and a declaration be announced without further delay”.

“Canada supports calls by the OAS, CARICOM, Commonwealth and civil society organisations to announce the results based on the national recount as validated by the OAS and the CARICOM Observer Missions, and upheld by the Caribbean Court of Justice, and again yesterday by Guyana’s Chief Justice in dismissing the latest challenge to the recount results.,” Ambassador Adsett added.

The Ambassador said that Canada is committed to working with all partners and will consider “using all tools at our disposal to demand a swift and transparent conclusion to the election process and to hold accountable those who prevent it”.

The results of the national recount have proven that the PPP/C won the elections with 233,336 votes, but the APNU/AFC is refusing to accept defeat inspite of mounting international pressure.