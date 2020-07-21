Recount results already known, accepted by entire world – Phillips tells OAS

Prime Ministerial Candidate of the Peoples Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) Mark Phillips has told the OAS Permanent Council that the results emanating from the recount process is already known and accepted by the entire world.

During a special virtual hearing of the Permanent Council convened to discuss Guyana’s political crisis following the March 2 General and Regional Elections, Phillips outlined the efforts being taken by the PPP/C and other stakeholders to get the incumbent APNU/AFC to respect the will of the people.

According to Phillips, the PPP/C has convincingly won the elections and the APNU/AFC must immediately take steps to concede defeat and allow for a smooth transition of government accordingly.

“The results of the recount will not change; the declaration is just a matter of formality. It is about time the APNU/AFC respect the urging of the international community and allow the PPP/C to transition peacefully to the next government of Guyana,” Phillips told the Permanent Council.

The results of the national recount have proven that the PPP/C won the elections with 233,336 votes, but the APNU/AFC refusing to accept defeat.