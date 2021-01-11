Canada expresses concern over Venezuela’s new border claim

Canada has joined several stakeholders in expressing concerns over Venezuela’s new claim of the maritime border west of Guyana’s Essequibo Coast.

“Venezuela’s recent claim that it has sovereignty over the area adjacent to Guyana’s Essequibo coast is concerning. The decision is in the hands of the International Court of Justice and this judicial process must be respected,” the Canadian High Commission to Guyana posted on social media.

Last week, the Nicolás Maduro Government issued a decree claiming for Venezuela sovereignty and exclusive sovereign rights in the waters and seabed adjacent to Guyana’s coast, west of the Essequibo River – a move which President Dr Irfaan Ali has staunchly rejected.

On Sunday, the US threw its support behind Guyana, saying that Guyana’s application currently before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) is the legal and peaceful way in settling the decades-long border controversy between the neighbouring states.