House Foreign Relations Committee reiterate need for protecting Guyana’s territorial integrity

See full statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs:

Minister briefs Members of the Parliamentary Sectoral Committee on Foreign Relations

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Honourable Hugh Todd, MP., today briefed the Members of the Parliamentary Sectoral Committee on Foreign Relations under the Chairmanship of the Honourable Raphael Trotman, MP. The meeting was also attended by Prime Minister Honourable Brigadier (ret’d) Mark Phillips MP and Hon. Gail Teixeira MP., Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance.

The Minister provided an update on recent developments concerning the relations between Guyana and Venezuela. He entertained several questions from the Parliamentary Committee.

The Committee demonstrated unanimity in the strong condemnation of the implementation of any law by Venezuela with extraterritorial application in contravention of international law and the rights of Guyana.

The Committee further reiterated national sentiments for continued vigilance in safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Guyana.