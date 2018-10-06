Cabinet notes the award of 6 multi-million-dollar contracts

Cabinet at its Sub-Committee meeting on Tuesday, October 2, 2018, noted the award of six multi-million-dollar contracts by the procurement entities and the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB).
|Contract details
|Agency awarded to
|Amount $
|Ministry of Public Infrastructure
For the rehabilitation/ construction of urban roads, Upper Demerara-Berbice (Region Ten)
|
Associated Construction Services
|
Variation
From $21,496,200 to $28,623,350.00
– an increase of $7,127,150.00
|Ministry of Public Infrastructure
For the supply of 3000 cubic meters of crushed gravel aggregate
|
Toolsie Persaud Quarries Incorporated
|
$48,153,600.00
|National Drainage and Irrigation Authority, Leguan, Essequibo Islands – West Demerara (Region Three)
For manual monthly maintenance cleaning of drainage and irrigation channels from July to December 2018
|
Leguan Neighbourhood Democratic Council
|
$9,147,600.00
|Ministry of Public Security
Guyana Police Force
For the repairs to the MV Tamakay barge
|
Guyana National Industrial Company Limited (GNIC)
|
$20,666,640.00
|Ministry of Public Infrastructure
-additional allocation
For the implementation of a management strengthening programme with the Guyana Power and Light Incorporated (GPL) Power Utility Upgrade Programme
|
Manitoba Hydro International Limited
|
CAD $446,850.00
|Ministry of Public Health
For the supply and delivery of anti-retrovirals for the National AIDS Programme Secretariat
|
The Partnership for Supply Chain Management
|
US$434,457.72