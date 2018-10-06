Cabinet notes the award of 6 multi-million-dollar contracts

Cabinet at its Sub-Committee meeting on Tuesday, October 2, 2018, noted the award of six multi-million-dollar contracts by the procurement entities and the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB).

Contract details Agency awarded to Amount $
Ministry of Public Infrastructure

 

For the rehabilitation/ construction of urban roads, Upper Demerara-Berbice (Region Ten)

  

 

 

Associated Construction Services

  

 

 

Variation

From $21,496,200 to $28,623,350.00

– an increase of $7,127,150.00
Ministry of Public Infrastructure

For the supply of 3000 cubic meters of crushed gravel aggregate

  

 

 

Toolsie Persaud Quarries Incorporated

  

 

 

$48,153,600.00

 
National Drainage and Irrigation Authority, Leguan, Essequibo Islands – West Demerara (Region Three)

 

For manual monthly maintenance cleaning of drainage and irrigation channels from July to December 2018

  

 

 

 

 

Leguan Neighbourhood Democratic Council

  

 

 

 

 

$9,147,600.00
Ministry of Public Security

Guyana Police Force

 

For the repairs to the MV Tamakay barge

  

 

 

Guyana National Industrial Company Limited (GNIC)

  

 

 

$20,666,640.00
Ministry of Public Infrastructure

-additional allocation

 

For the implementation of a management strengthening programme with the Guyana Power and Light Incorporated (GPL) Power Utility Upgrade Programme

  

 

 

 

Manitoba Hydro International Limited

 

  

 

 

 

CAD $446,850.00

 

Ministry of Public Health

 

For the supply and delivery of anti-retrovirals for the National AIDS Programme Secretariat

  

 

The Partnership for Supply Chain Management

  

 

US$434,457.72

 

