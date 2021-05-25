Businessmen, security guard tied up, attacked & robbed as gunmen invade supermarket

Two businessmen and a security guard were yesterday morning attacked and robbed by three gunmen who invaded the RI RI FU supermarket at Friendship, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

At around 07:20hrs, the 52-year-old businessman opened the supermarket and shortly afterwards, while standing at the cashier register, he observed three men storm into the supermarket,

The gunmen first hit the unarmed security guard to the back of his head, causing him to fall to the floor.

The perpetrators then tied up the security guard and the businessman, and placed them to lie on the floor.

The businessman would have received injuries to his head after he was also lashed to the head by one of the gunmen.

Meanwhile, one of the bandits ventured upstairs where a 25-year-old businessman was also attacked and tied up.

The bandits carted off with some $660,000 in cash; a quantity of Digicel phone cards valued $120,000; and three cellphones.

A female employee, after arriving at work, untied the trio and a report was then made to the police.

Investigations are ongoing.