Businessman Harry Mattai stabbed during attempt robbery outside his Bel Air Park home

Popular businessman, Harry Mattai, was stabbed to his back after two bandits pounced on him outside his Bel Air Park, Georgetown, home.

The incident occurred sometime around 22:11h on Saturday night.

According to police reports, Mattai and his family had just returned home in his motorcar when he stepped out to open the gate, leaving his daughter and wife in the vehicle.

While opening the gate, he saw the suspects approaching him from a western direction on two separate bicycles.

The armed bandit pointed a knife at him and said “hand over what u get”. The victim replied that he didn’t have anything to which the perpetrators then tried to search him and a scuffle ensued.

The suspect who was armed with a knife dealt the victim a stab to his lower back causing injuries.

The perpetrators then made good their escape, heading west on the said bicycles.

Mattai was rushed to a private hospital where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty who treated and sent him away.

Checks made for the suspects but they were not located.

The entire ordeal was captured on CCTV camera at the businessman’s home. Investigations are ongoing.