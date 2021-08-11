Businessman executed on Regent Street

Businessman Erian DaSilva was last evening killed execution-style on Regent Street, Georgetown.

The 51-year-old man was in a pickup with another man when at around 10:00hrs, a car drove by and someone from within that vehicle opened fire.

The pickup was riddled with bullets and the businessman reportedly died on the spot. The other person in the pickup was injured and is currently receiving medical treatment.

Reports indicate that DaSilva was trailed from a popular city casino where he is a frequent gambler.

DaSilva operated a business on Hadfield Street, Georgetown.

Investigations are ongoing.