Police ranks on patrol duty in the Aranka Trail, Cuyuni River about 12:30h on Monday arrested a businessman after he was found in possession of an unlicenced 9MM Pistol with ten (10) live matching rounds and in excess of sixteen (16) grams of cannabis.

According to the police, the suspect, 31, of Silvercity, Wismar, Linden will appear at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday October 3, 2018.