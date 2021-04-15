Bus driver who assaulted passenger gets bail on several charges

Josh Harry, 28, of Back Street, Soesdyke East Bank Demerara (EBD) has been charged with a number of offences.

Harry is said to be the bus operator who assaulted a female passenger who was complaining about the loud and vulgar music being broadcast in the public transportation. The incident was captured on camera.

Harry was charged with making loud and continuous noise, misconduct of driver, failure to carry conductor, and breach of condition of Road Service Licence.

The driver was released on $30,000 bail and is to attend the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on April 19.

Police said he will also be charged with damage to property and assault.

The video shows the female passenger complaining about the loud and vulgar music being played in the minibus.

The passenger, who was recording the encounter, requested that bus operators to turn down the music, but instead, the driver stopped the vehicle and the conductor demanded the woman disembark.

However, the passenger refused to do so, and continued recording. This caused the bus conductor to slap her cellphone out of her hand.

It is unclear what transpired after that incident or where it occurred.