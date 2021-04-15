Fire destroys Alexander Village house

An early morning fire on Wednesday has since displaced a First Street Alexander village, Georgetown resident.

The incident is said to have occurred at about 05:00hours.

Reports are that the victim, Ronald Willis resided in the self-contained mini-apartment for some time now. The apartment is said to have been furnished with a bed, stove, television, and chairs.

INews was told that the building had one door and one louver window to the northern side.

The man’s neighbours explained that on the day in question, Willis and his son, who was visiting that the time, were asleep in the apartment.

However, at about 05:00 hours they recalled hearing Willis raising an alarm.

When they came out to inquire, they found the man’s apartment engulfed in flames.

The neighbours told INews that they subsequently formed a bucket brigade and were able to douse the flames before the arrival of the Guyana Fire Service.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.