Bus conductor arrested for assaulting passenger

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) has announced that the bus conductor, who was caught on camera assaulting a female passenger, has been arrested.

“I can confirm that the individual/bus conductor was arrested today and is currently in custody at the Ruimveldt Police Station,” police spokesperson Mark Ramoutar told the media.

The video shows the female passenger complaining about the loud and vulgar music being played in the minibus.

The passenger, who was recording the encounter, requested that bus operators to turn down the music, but instead, the driver stopped the vehicle and the conductor demanded the woman disembark.

However, the passenger refused to do so, and continued recording. This caused the bus conductor to slap her cellphone out of her hand.

It is unclear what transpired after that incident or where it occurred. A complaint was made to the police and the matter under investigation.