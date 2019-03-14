Buju Banton live in concert on May 25

Reggae Super star Buju Banton is confirmed to perform in Guyana on May 25, 2019 as part of the Independence Carnival Celebrations.

Over the past couple days, much excitement has been generated after a few popular social media sites leaked information that Buju Banton is expected to perform in Guyana in May.

After seeing how excited Guyanese were to see Buju, High Frequency Entertainment in collaboration with King Leo Promotion and the Guyana Carnival Committee decided that it is a great opportunity to make Guyana a part of the ‘Long Walk to Freedom’ tour.

Buju Banton, who’s ‘Long Road to Freedom’ tour was announced late last year, listed many countries in the Caribbean, such as, Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, St. Kitts, Suriname, Grenada and his home country of Jamaica; finally, Guyana is on that list.

Banton, who has always referred to Guyana as one of his favourite countries to perform in the Caribbean, has not performed here for over 12 years, however, he will return with his full band to give his Guyanese fans a long overdue and highly anticipated concert.

The reggae superstar is known for hits such as, ‘untold stories’, ‘wanna be loved’, ‘champion’, ‘deportees’, ‘not an easy road’ and much more.

Tickets went on sale on Wednesday via the internet. General Admission tickets cost US$25 while the VIP tickets cost US$150 and the VVIP tickets will be available at a cost of US$200 each. For those who wish to purchase their tickets online, you can go to IAMLEGENDCONCERT.COM/I-AM-LEGEND-GUYANA/

