“Bruckup” awaits sentencing for 2017 nightclub murder

Shawn Harris, called “Shawny” or “Brukup”, a mason formerly of Lot 40 Bougainvillea Park, East Bank Demerara (EBD) and Lot 131 Pike Street, Kitty, was on Monday found guilty of the murder of Sunil Singh, who was knifed to death during a row outside the Blue Martini Nightclub in 2017.

Harris had initially pleaded not guilty to the charge which stated that on February 5, 2017, he murdered Singh. However, he was convicted of same before Justice Jo Ann Barlow at the Demerara High Court after deliberations by a 12-member jury ended.

As such, “Brukup” is expected to be sentenced on January 16, 2020. He is being represented by Attorney-at-Law Maxwell McKay while the State is being represented by Prosecutors Shawnette Austin and Sarah Martin.

Inews had previously reported that Singh was fatally stabbed in the nightclub when he attempted to rescue an employee, who was being attacked by three men.

The men attempted to enter the premises after closing hours, but were informed by the bartender that they could not enter. This led to an argument and during the subsequent altercation, the now convicted man whipped out a knife stabbing the employee, which led to Singh intervening. Singh, in the process of assisting the employee, hit Harris, who turned around and stabbed him about his body.

Singh was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital and pronounced dead on arrival.

Harris was also charged, along with three others, in connection with the Bank of Baroda robbery committed at its Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara (ECD) branch on January 22, 2016.