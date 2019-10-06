Brothers beaten, robbed after night out

A night out for two brothers and a cousin turned into a traumatic experience after they were beaten and robbed in the wee hours of Saturday in the vicinity of Nandy Park, East Bank Demerara.

Kishan Rameshwar, his brother, Vickram, and his cousin, Trisha Persaud, of Ruimzight, West Coast Demerara, were making their way to the Demerara Harbour Bridge, where someone was waiting for them to go home, when they were attacked by at least 10 young men.

The men, who were all armed with knives, relieved the trio of their mobile phones, bank cards, wallets and other personal items. They were also relieved of some $130,000.

Speaking with Inews, a traumatised Kishan related that they had just passed the Ramada Princess Hotel when they were confronted by the group of young men who all appeared to be teenagers.

“They rushed up and attacked us along with two other persons who were also walking…all of them were equipped with knives,” the young man related.

He said that while they were held at knifepoint, their accomplices raided their pockets and took out their valuables. He said that he put up some resistance and was flung onto the roadway.

According to Kishan Rameshwar, he was disappointed that persons who were witnessing the incident did not offer any assistance but rather just stood there and watched.

He said that the robbers escaped with his iPhone XS Max, car keys, and wallet containing ID card, bank card, driver’s license and a sum of cash.

His brother was relieved of cash, cell phone while his cousin was robbed of her bag containing her phone, money and documents. The other two individuals were robbed of their bags and other belongings.

The matter was reported to the police and an investigation was launched. Kishan Rameshwar sustained injuries about his body and had to seek medical attention.

The police are yet to make an arrest.