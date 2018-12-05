British Guiana One Cent Magenta stamp on display at the Smithsonian

The British Guiana One-Cent Magenta, the world’s rarest and most expensive stamp, is currently on loan to the Smithsonian National Postal Museum by its owner, world-renowned shoe designer, Stuart Weitzman.

Recently, Ambassador of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana to the United States, Riyad Insanally, visited the Museum in Washington, DC to view the stamp.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he said he was “delighted to see a bit of Guyanese history” and looked forward to the day when the stamp could be displayed in Guyana.

The One-Cent Magenta will be on display at the Smithsonian National Postal Museum indefinitely.