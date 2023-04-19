BREAKING NEWS: Skeletal remains of cop missing since 2020 found

After hours of searching, investigators have found the skeletal remains of Police Constable, Quincy Lewis in the vicinity of Splashmins on the Soesdyke/Linden Highway.

INews understands that the spot where the body was dumped was identified by one of two suspects who have since informed detectives of the circumstances surrounding the cop’s disappearance and murder.

The policeman disappeared on June 19, 2020 after he left home for work and was not seen or heard from since.

Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum earlier today confirmed that based on confessions, the missing policeman was reportedly lured to a woman’s home on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD) where he was allegedly shot and killed.

His body was then taken on the highway in the vicinity of Splashmins Fun Park and dumped.

On June 19, 2020, Lewis visited his La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara home to uplift a few pieces of clothes since he was supposed to be inline. After collecting the items, he boarded a motor car and left, and was not heard from since then.

The man’s brother, Revon Jordon, had told this publication that he became aware that his brother was missing when the owner of the car he left in, came looking for him four days later.

Lewis’ family at the time said they were under the impression that he was inline since they did not hear from him.

However, when they contacted his place of work, they were told that he did not turn up for work. Several efforts were made to contact Lewis’ phone but they were all futile.

Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) surveillance recordings revealed that Lewis crossed the Demerara Harbour Bridge, which is less than a 10-minute drive from where he was stationed at Agricola. He was last seen entering Greenfield Park, East Bank Demerara.

A few months after he disappeared, Lewis’ cell phone was found in the Timehri, East Bank Demerara area with the screen cracked.

