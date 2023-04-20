20,000 residents to benefit as Diamond well to be operable in 2 weeks

Approximately 20,000 residents from Diamond to Prospect, East Bank Demerara, will soon benefit from an improved level of service and supply of potable water with the drilling of a well at Sixth Avenue, Diamond.

The drilling of the 660 feet well by the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) is expected to be completed within two weeks.

Ten and six inches of PVC casings are to be installed within the well.

During an inspection of the site on Wednesday, GWI’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Shaik Baksh said all efforts are being made for the well to be operable in a timely manner.

The team has been working tirelessly over the past few days to prepare the site for the resleeving of the well.

“With the collapse of this casing, the well has been out of operation for a little while. So, we had to mobilise quickly, to procure the pipelines and other fittings. This is for the well to be back in operation. So, what we are asking is for the residents to bear with us until we can bring this well back into operation,” Baksh added.

In addition, he noted that another well will be drilled at Diamond which will help to further improve the level of service for residents there and in surrounding areas.

“Within this same well site, we have identified the location which is towards the southwest…to drill another well so that residents of Diamond and all the areas served by this well can now have a higher PSI (pounds per square inch). This is for the water to go higher up into their houses.”

Meanwhile, another 40,000 residents from Eccles to Providence, East Bank Demerara, will also receive improved access to potable water, when the drilling of a new US$105 million well at Eccles is complete.

