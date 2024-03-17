Breaking News: Prison Escapee Akeem Wong shot dead

Prison Escapee Akeem Wong was shot dead this afternoon by ranks of the Joint Services, a senior police source has confirmed.

Details surrounding the incident are unavailable but law enforcement officers have been on the hut for Wong since he escaped from the Mazaruni Prison on February 15, 2024.

Wong is the main suspect in the double murder of a mother and son on March 8, 2024, at Saxacalli Village, Essequibo River, Region Three. He had been evaded police since then.

Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum had told INews that a team of highly trained joint services ranks was deployed to recapture the suspect.

However, during the hunt for the prison escapee, a member of the Joint Services, Sergeant Alex Vaughn, was shot and killed last Tuesday by another police officer, who has been placed under close arrest while the Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) investigates the incident.

