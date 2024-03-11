Saxacalli double murder: Highly trained joint services team on hunt for prison escapee – Crime Chief  

As prison escapee, Akeem Wong who brutally chopped a mother and son to death at their Saxacalli village home remains on the run, Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum related that a team of highly trained joint services ranks was deployed to the location to recapture him.

Blanhum told Inews on Monday that he is confident that the team will be successful in apprehending the suspect who, according to reports was injured by the now-dead, David Gomes during the commissioning of the crime.

Wong on Saturday last brutally murdered 75-year-old Elizabeth Gomes and her son, 49-year-old David Gomes to death – an incident that was witnessed by David’s six-year-old son.

It was reported that since the family moved to the city, they would return very often to clean their house and surroundings at Saxacalli. However, their routine visit took a sinister turn when an unexpected visitor arrived at their doorstep.

The suspect, later identified as prison escapee Akeem Wong, who reportedly escaped from the Mazaruni Prison on February 15, 2024, approached the Gomeses’ residence seeking food and directions.

Police have said that David Gomes’s six-year-old son related that at about 15:00h on the day in question, the suspect visited their home and requested something to eat, while at the same time asking for directions. He was given food, and also took a few drinks with the child’s father.

“The child also stated that he later saw the suspect (arm) himself with a cutlass and (deal) his father several chops about his body. His grandmother (Nellie) went to (her son’s) rescue, and she was also dealt several chops about her body,” the police release has stated.

The police have said that after committing the act, the suspect attempted to wash down the blood, but in the process, he heard a boat approaching, and he ran into the nearby bushes and made good his escape.

The police have also said the child told them that, during the ordeal, the suspect was chopped by his father.

The child, the police said, took his father’s cellular phone and sent a voice note to one of his father’s friends, who in turn contacted the police.

Police investigations have thus far revealed that prison escapee was seen in the area at the location, and is allegedly the person who committed the murders.

