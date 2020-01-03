BREAKING: Mark Phillips is PPP’s Prime Ministerial Candidate

The People’s Progressive Party has confirmed that at a meeting on Friday, at Freedom House, Brigadier (retired) Mark A. Phillips MSS, M.Sc. was unanimously endorsed as the Prime Ministerial candidate for the PPP/C at the March 2, 2020, National and Regional Elections.

Phillips has had a long and distinguished career in the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) spanning nearly four (4) decades, culminating with his appointment as the 8th Chief of Staff of the GDF, from September 2013, until he retired in October 2016. As a member of the Army, Mr. Phillips, held a number of crucial leadership positions at various levels and ranks and his consistent upward mobility clearly demonstrated that he acquitted himself with distinction in every position held.

He received vast military training, certification, military decorations, medals, awards and honours, both locally, as well as, in the Caribbean, South America, Central America, the United States of America (USA), Canada and the prestigious Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, United Kingdom (UK). Academically, Mr. Phillips possesses a Bachelor’s Degree in Public Management, a Master’s Degree in Public Management and several Post-Graduate Diplomas in Defence Planning and various areas of Management.

Phillips is, therefore, well qualified and equipped to partner with the PPP as its Prime Ministerial candidate, as it strides forward to win the upcoming elections and form the next Government of Guyana. The Party’s leadership and its supporters expect Brigadier (retired) Mark Phillips to serve all the people of Guyana in accordance with the high PPP tradition of discipline, dedication, loyalty and commitment, both in and out of Government.

Phillips was unanimously endorsed by the Party’s Central Committee after the other contender, Bishop Juan Edghill, wrote the Party withdrawing his nomination as a Prime Ministerial candidate for the Party.

The PPP takes this opportunity to recognize the tremendous contribution of Bishop Edghill in championing the cause of all of our people, both in the National Assembly and across the length and breadth of Guyana, against a corrupt, incompetent and unconstitutional Granger-led Government.

We are heartened by the assurance given that he remains a committed team player, who will work to ensure a resounding PPP/C victory at the upcoming elections. We wish to assure all Guyanese that Bishop Edghill remains a valued and valuable member of our team and will certainly play a critical role in the next PPP/C Administration, in executing our Manifesto promises to the electorate.

We wish to thank Brigadier (retired) Mark Phillips, Bishop Edghill and Hugh Todd for participating in this very important process.