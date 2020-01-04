Bandit shot dead; 3 others in custody after robbing Chinese restaurant

One bandit was shot and killed while three others were arrested after committing a robbery on a Chinese Restaurant at Tuschen Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) on Friday evening.

The dead bandit has been identified as Mark Prince of no fixed place of abode while Shaquille Wilbury of Buxton, East Coast Demerara was shot and injured.

In addition, Jonathan Henry, 24, of East Ruimveldt and Akande Ross, 20, of Herstelling, East Bank Demerara were captured.

Police stated that Guang Hong Wang, 43, proprietor of the 5 Star Chinese Restaurant and her husband operate the food establishment located in the lower flat the premises while Navindra Lakahalall, ,37, of Zeelug New Housing, Scheme, E.B.E was a customer.

On the night in question, Lakahalall was in the restaurant when one of the male suspects and a female entered and purchased two bottles of beverage but soon after they ordered a case of beers and in the process of Wang delivering the beers, the man whipped out a gun and relieved her of two cell phones and an undisclosed sum of cash while at the same time relieving Lakahalall of one silver chain and an undisclosed sum of cash. At that time, the three other suspects entered.

However, a licensed holder of a handgun who lives nearby heard the commotion and immediately went to investigate and was attacked by the armed suspect and another with a cutlass.

As such, he was forced to discharge several rounds in their direction after which the suspects fled the premises in motor car PTT 8606 that was parked nearby, leaving their accomplice Prince who was wounded at the scene.

The police were summoned and the vehicle was intercepted at a road block on the public road in front of the Den Amstel Police Station.

The car had three occupants- one was in the back seat with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. He was arrested and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital in stable condition.

An unlicensed pistol with an empty magazine was also found in the vehicle along with a sum of cash and cellular phones.

The suspect at the scene who was found motionless with a suspected gunshot wound to the neck, a cutlass in his right hand and a haversack on his back was escorted to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

A search of his person revealed the sum of $130,000. Police are continuing their investigation into the matter.