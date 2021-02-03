Breaking News: Guyanese fishermen released by Venezuela; to arrive home on Thursday

The two Guyanese fishing vessels and the 12-member crew who were illegally detained by Venezuela almost two weeks ago while fishing in Guyana’s waters, have finally been released by the Venezuelans.

This was confirmed by Foreign Affairs Minister Hugh Todd in a brief interview with this publication on Tuesday evening. Todd also credited the fishermen’s release to the tireless efforts of President Dr Irfaan Ali.

Minister Todd also confirmed that the fishermen are expected to depart Venezuela tomorrow morning and should arrive in Guyana by Thursday.

On Thursday, January 21, 2021, two vessels – the Lady Nayera and the Sea Wolf – were intercepted by Venezuelan naval vessel Commandante Hugo Chavez GC 24, while operating off the coast of Waini Point at a position of N 80 49’ 06”/ w 590 37’ 40” W. [Jarryl Bryan]