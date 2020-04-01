BREAKING: 19 coronavirus cases in Guyana

The number of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Guyana has jumped from 12 to 19 within 24-hours, authorities have confirmed.

The announcement was made by caretaker Public Health Minister Volda Lawrence who was providing her daily update on the situation in Guyana.

On March 31, the number of cases stood at 12 with two deaths.

Today, the number of cases now stand at 19, while the death rate remains the same.

According to the authorities, there are 17 cases in Region Four (Demerara Mahaica) while one each in Regions Three (Essequibo Islands West Demerara) and Six (East Berbice Corentyne).

So far, 70 persons have been tested.

There are 36 persons in institutional quarantine while 119 are on home quarantine.

There is one person hospitalised at the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at the GPHC.

Guyana is projected to have some 1400 cases of the infectious disease, of which some 5% is expected to be critical.