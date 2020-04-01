GTT offers free mobile services for healthcare workers during COVID-19 fight

Local telephone giant, GTT, on Wednesday, announced that it will be offering free mobile services to doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers who are aiding Guyana’s battle against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The announcement was made earlier today during a virtual press conference with the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Justin Nedd.

Nedd told reporters that the company considered this move in an effort to show its appreciation to those healthcare workers as well as encouraging them to continue battling against the spread of COVID-19.

In order to take advantage of the offer, the healthcare workers would have to register with the Guyana Medical Council and the Nurses Association. GTT would collect the information from those entities on a monthly basis and provision the telephone numbers to receive the free data and voice services.

Nedd further related that the company is also looking at other ways of ensuring that other health workers benefit from the free services.

When asked about the restrictions on the free services, Nedd explained that at this time the entire Guyana needs to come together and battle COVID-19 and as a result the free voice services would not just be limited to calls within the GTT network but would facilitate calls outside of the GTT network.

The free services to the healthcare workers would remain in place until the country’s COVID-19 battle ends.

The CEO reminded that the services offered by GTT are considered to be essential and as the country implements measures to tackle COVID-19, customers can still expect those services from the Company. He reminded that at this time, a complete lockdown of GTT is not possible since the country cannot be without connection.

Customers can aid the company in its Supporting Our Guyanese Heroes initiative by contributing to the COVID-19 fight using the MMG Merchant Code 08173.