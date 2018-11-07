Brathwaite hoping to take positives from disappointing second T20 showing

Windies skipper Carlos Brathwaite is hoping to take the positives from a disappointing 71 run loss to India in the second T20 international on Tuesday.

Batting first, the Indians, led by 111 not out from opener Rohit Sharma, posted a sizeable 195 for 2 before dismissing the floundering West Indies for 124 for 9. In yet another disappointing performance with the bat, which has been typical of the tour to date, Darren Bravo was the team’s highest runs scorer with 23, but the effort with the ball had also been equally disappointing.

“In the last game we bowled and we fielded very well. Today I don’t think we fielded as well as we wanted to. Even myself, I let the team down with the ball. Chasing 195 was always going to be an uphill task but they were a few positives,” Brathwaite said. With only Khary Pierre (1 for 49) and Fabian Allen (1 for 33) taking wickets, Brathwaite was expensive after taking no wickets for 30 runs.

“On the tour it’s hard to just look at the negatives sometimes, you just need to take the small positives and go away with them. Hopefully we can put it together and win the final game,” he added. (SportsMax)