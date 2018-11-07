Murder of Kwakwani nurse: ‘We are not giving up’, says E Division Commander

E Division (Linden-Kwakwani) Commander Linden Lord has indicated that Police were not giving up in their investigation to find the person/s who are responsible for the murder of Kwakwani nurse Paulette Wade, who was found lifeless in her Kwakwani Park, Upper Berbice River home by her 6-year-old daughter.

Lord noted that investigators have checked all leads, which resulted in the questioning of several persons in connection with the murder.

“We had five persons in custody since last Monday, some on Tuesday and those that were arrested on Monday we questioned them thoroughly. Nothing substantial from them, so they’re actually on bail to report to the station there at Kwakwani every morning,” the Divisional Commander said.

He noted on Friday that while some of those individuals were on bail, two were still being questioned by Police. Wade’s husband, who works in the interior and was not present at the time of the killing, was also expected to be questioned by Police.

“The other two, we continue to question … We have a team in Kwakwani right now doing some more work. We intend to question the husband of the deceased to see if he has any knowledge as to what actually went on … we’re not giving up. We’re leaving no stone unturned,” Lord noted.

An autopsy conducted on the body of Wade revealed that the woman was strangled to death.

Wade, a 37-year-old nurse/midwife attached to the Kwakwani Hospital, died between 21:00h on October 25 and 06:30h on October 26 at her residence.

According to information from the Police, the report gave the cause of death “as asphyxiation due to manual strangulation compounded by blunt trauma to the head”.

The woman reportedly went to bed with her six-year-old daughter on the night in question and was found dead by the child the next morning.

The child reportedly found her mother lying motionless on the floor in the bedroom. She called out to her mother, who did not respond, so she opened the back door and went to her nine-year-old friend, who lives in the next street and told her what she saw.

They then went over the road to the hospital compound and told the security guard, who then informed staff at the hospital. The Police were then notified, and nurses and a doctor went over to the home and pronounced Wade dead.

Investigators reportedly found Wade’s body lying face down on a concrete floor clad in pink night clothes.

According to information received, the nurse also had small bruises on her elbow and blood was on her mouth. No signs of forced entry were visible at the house, nor did it appeared ransacked.

The Divisional Commander is encouraging anyone with information to contact him or any Police Officer, noting that all information would be treated with confidence.