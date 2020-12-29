Boy, 9, injured in WBD accident; driver in custody

Police are investigating a serious accident which occurred on Monday, whereby a nine-year-old boy was struck down along the Canal Number One Access Road, West Bank Demerara.

Based on information received, the incident occurred at about 16:00h. The motorcar, driven by a 38-year-old male of La Jalousie on the West Bank of Demerara, was proceeding east along the northern side of the road, allegedly at a fast rate, while the pedestrian was standing on the northern corner of the road.

The driver alleged that while in the process of passing the pedestrian, the child made a step forward and collided with the left side front fender and wing mirror. He fell onto the northern edge of the road surface and parapet some distance away and received injuries about his body.

The driver then stopped the vehicle, picked up the pedestrian in a conscious state and took him to the West Demerara Regional Hospital. He was seen and examined by a doctor on duty for his injuries who then referred to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was admitted as a patient. His condition is regarded as stable.

Two breathalyzer tests were conducted on the driver which registered no signs of alcohol. He was taken into in custody and is assisting with the investigation.