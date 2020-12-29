US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris receives COVID-19 vaccine from nurse of Guyanese parentage

Incoming United States Vice President Kamala Harris, on Tuesday, received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from a nurse of Guyanese parentage.

According to a CNN report, Nurse Patricia Cummings administered the Moderna vaccine to Ms. Harris at the United Medical Center in southeast Washington, D.C.

Cummings, a clinical nurse manager, has been working at the Hospital for the past fifteen years, according to US media reports.

Harris got vaccinated against the novel coronavirus on live television.

Ms. Harris’ parents were also born overseas; her father from Jamaica and her mother from India.

“I urge everyone, when it is your turn, get vaccinated. It’s about saving your life, the life of your family members and the life of your community,” Harris said.

She got vaccinated a week after the President-elect Joe Biden took a shot of the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine on December 21, 2020. He was administered the vaccine at Christiana Care Hospital in Newark, Delaware.

Later, he took to Twitter to thank the scientists, researchers and all frontline workers who have tirelessly worked throughout the year to battle the novel coronavirus.

“Today, I received the COVID-19 vaccine. To the scientists and researchers who worked tirelessly to make this possible — thank you. We owe you an awful lot. And to the American people — know there is nothing to worry about. When the vaccine is available, I urge you to take it,” he tweeted.