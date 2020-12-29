Boat captain in ATV accident succumbs

On Christmas Day, 53-year-old Clarence Williams of Port Kaituma, North West District in Region One (Barima-Waini), sustained serious injuries after the ATV he was driving toppled.

Less than one week after the accident, he succumbed on Monday at the Georgetown Public Hospital. Police on Tuesday informed that he died at about 18:50h and the body was transferred to the hospital mortuary, awaiting post mortem examination.

On the day of the accident, the boat captain was driving an unregistered all-terrain vehicle (ATV). Reports are that Williams was proceeding north along the western side of Floor Access Road at Port Kaituma, NWD at a fast rate of speed, and whilst negotiating a right turn, he lost control of the ATV and it toppled in a north-westerly direction.

Williams was picked up in an unconscious state by public spirited citizens and placed into a passing motor vehicle, which took him to the Port Kaituma District Hospital. As a result of the injuries he sustained, he was transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital for treatment. An investigation was subsequently launched into the accident.