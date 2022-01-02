Boy, 9, hospitalised after bee attack at Rose Hall

A nine-year-old boy is now hospitalised and others injured after they were attacked by a swarm of bees at Rose Hall Town, Berbice, on Friday evening.

Police say that at sometime around 17:50hrs and 18:00hrs, a swarm of bees emerged from an open house lot opposite the Rose Hall Town Primary School on the Public Road and attacked several passersby.

The three victims – 49-year-old Hemchand Madray called “Neil”, a cane harvester of
Hampshire Village, Corentyne, and 35-year-old Royon Ferrerie of lot 10 (A) Rose Hall Town, a security guard along with his nine-year-old son Ryan Ferrerie – were taken to the Port Mourant Public Hospital to seek medical attention after they were stung.

They were all admitted for observation in a serious but stable condition. Hemchand and Royon Ferrerie were treated and sent away but the young boy was referred to the New Amsterdam Hospital for further treatment.

