Berbice man sets house on fire after assaulting wife

A Berbice, Region Six, man is now on the run after setting his Belvedere Village, Corentyne, home on fire. This was after his wife left their home after he assaulted her on Friday night.

The incident occurred sometime around 19:20 hours.

The 27-year-old wife, Meliene Magalie called Melie, told investigators that on Friday, she and her husband had a misunderstanding, during which, he dealt her several slaps and cuffs to her face, and threatened her to set the building on fire.

She further stated that she went away to her relatives nearby, where she alerted them about the assault and threats made by her husband. Moments later she saw her home was engulfed in flames.

The Rose Hall Town Fire Service was summoned but could not save the property which was completely gutted.

Efforts were made to contact the husband but same was futile.