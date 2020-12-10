Boy, 8, dies; electrocution suspected

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of an eight-year-old lad of Bee Hive, East Coast Demerara which occurred today at around 11:00hrs.

The young man, who was at home with his 21-year-old sister, had ventured downstairs.

After some 15 minutes had elapsed, the sister called out to him but did not receive an answer.

Shortly after, a family member arrived and informed that the boy was lying in the yard.

Upon checking, the woman saw her brother in a motionless state with froth coming from his mouth and an electric drill in his right hand.

An alarm was raised and the young man was taken to the Dr. C. C. Nicholson Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

There was a ‘burn mark’ on the boy’s right foot.

According to the police, it was observed that the area where boy was found was covered in moist mud.

A yellow drop-cord was seen running from the upstairs. This cord, which is used to operate the washing machine under the house, was plugged into a electrical outlet in the upper-flat.

The electric drill which was found in the boy’s hand, is usually in a small store room in the yard.

The drill and drop-cord were seized and lodged as investigations continue.