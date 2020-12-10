600 house lots for Region Two – President announces

President Dr Irfaan Ali has announced that an additional 600 house lots will be developed and distributed to residents in several communities in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

The President made this disclosure today as he met with hundreds of residents at the Regional Democratic Office in Anna Regina (Pomeroon-Supenaam) during a Presidential outreach.

The Head of State explained that plans for the development of the 600 house lots will be completed within weeks while the infrastructural work will be initiated by mid next year.

Chief Executive Officer for the Central Housing and Planning Authority, Sherwyn Greaves further explained that the areas identified for the house lots are Charity and Lima Sands.

The addition of the house lots will benefit hundreds of families living in the region. President Ali, who had a successful Outreach last month in Region Six, is currently addressing the concerns of the residents of Region Two. His goal is to reduce the bureaucratic hassle that many persons face.

So far, hundreds of residents were afforded the chance to raise pressing issues, key among them were various challenges regarding housing and land titling.

Meanwhile, residents heaped praises on the Head of State after his swift intervention which resulted in the issuance of Certificates of Title to three Region Two land owners.

All persons who received their ownership documents had been waiting for a lengthy period of time.

Esaun Garraway said that he was given the royal runaround and was unsure when he would have gotten his title.

“I checked the office steady and they kept saying that the title had to come from Town.”

I feel good today, thanks to the Government.”

Mark Thomas, who has been waiting for four plus years, called the moment “a great sigh of relief”.

He said that he was elated to have received the title from the Head of State and is now focused on building his home.

Pratima Devi Sookdeo was also waiting for some time for her document.

She came with the hope of receiving some assistance from the Head of State after her house was razed by fire. The President empathised with the Region Two resident and offered his assistance.

Agencies represented at the Presidential Outreach include Government officials, representatives from the Office of the President, the Ministry of Housing and Water, the Central Housing and Planning Authority, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Guyana Power and Light (GPL), National Insurance Scheme (NIS), National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA), the Ministry of Health, the Guyana Police Force and Regional Officials among others.