Boy, 19, killed in Essequibo Coast accident

A 19-year-old boy met his demise on Sunday after he lost control of the motorcycle he was riding and collided with a car along New Road, Essequibo Coast, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

Dead is 19-year-old Kevin Samsundar, a minibus conductor, of New Road, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

Based on reports received, the accident occurred at about 19:00h on the day in question.

Preliminary reports suggest that the now dead teen was riding a motorcycle bearing registration number CK 5158 along the New Road Public Road when he lost control and collided with a motorcar, PMM 7156.

As a result of the collision, he reportedly fell onto the roadway where he sustained injuries about his body. He was picked up in an unconscious state and taken to the Oscar Joseph Hospital but due to his condition, he was transferred to the Suddie Public Hospital where he died while receiving treatment.

The driver of the motorcar was arrested as investigations continue.