Boy, 17, reportedly raped by religious leader

A religious leader in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) has been arrested as police investigate the alleged rape of a 17-year-old boy.

The incident reportedly occurred on September 24, following a religious function.

In a statement, Police said “it is alleged that the suspect used his religious standing to gain the confidence of family at a religious function where he dismissed the other family members before committing the act.”

The matter was reported to the police and the suspect was arrested.