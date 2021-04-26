Boy, 14, injured in WBD hit-and-run accident

A 14-year-old pedal cyclist of Recht-Door-Zee, West Bank Demerara (WBD) is now hospitalised and nursing multiple injuries after he was struck by a motorcar on Sunday evening.

Police said the driver of the car, who has been identified as one Joshua Manbodh of St Stephen’s Street, Charlestown, is still on the run.

The accident occurred at around 18:50 hours at the Parfaite Harmonie Public Road, West Bank Demerara (WBD), according to police.

Reports are that Manbodh was proceeding south along the Parfaite Harmonie Public Road with motorcar PZZ 2676, when he collided with the teen.

As a result of the collision, the teen fell onto the road where he sustained injuries multiple injuries about his body.

Following the accident, Manbodh sped away, leaving the teen lying on the ground.

The injured teen was picked up in a conscious state by public-spirited persons and taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where he was admitted.

Police said the teen suffered a fractured left arm, head injuries, laceration to his right-side shoulder and bruises about his body.

He was later transferred to the Georgetown Hospital Co-operation where he remains a patient at the accident unit.

Meanwhile, police said that the car was later found stashed in a yard at Parfaite Harmonie. It has since been lodged and will be examined by a license and certifying officer.