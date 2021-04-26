Berbice hire car operators protest for increased fares

Several hire car operators plying the New Amsterdam to Rose Hall route today staged a picketing exercise at the Lewis Manor Police outpost along the East Coast Berbice Highway.

Waving placards, the taxi operators are demanding that they be allowed to increase their fares amid rising fuel prices.

The operators are calling for a trip from New Amsterdam to Rose Hall (and vice versa) to be increased from $200 to $300.

They are claiming that for the past 24 years, they have not hiked their fees but public servants have benefitted from salary increases and therefore, should be able to pay the increased rate.

Moreover, they are contending that fuel prices are rising and therefore, they are incurring more expenses which they must offset.

One taxi driver, Kissoon Bisram indicated that while the hire car operators are free to hike their prices, he would prefer for a government regulator to approve the increases so that it can be accepted by commuters.

The fee structure for public transportation services is often overseen by the Ministry of Tourism, Commerce and Industry.