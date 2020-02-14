Boy, 12, hospitalised after attack by bandit on his way home from school

A 12-year-old lad has suffered severe head injuries, including a fractured skull, after he was attacked by a lone bandit as he was making his way home from school.

The Grade Seven West Demerara Secondary School student was riding his bicycle through the Coglan Dam Street to head home to Pouderoyen Village, West Bank Demerara (WBD) at around 15:30hrs on Monday when the incident occurred.

As he was making his way home, a male pedal cyclist approached and used a heavy object to hit the child to his head.

As a result, the young lad fell into an unconscious state.

Persons in the street eventually noticed child on the roadway and quickly called his aunt, who lives nearby.

Contact was made with his father who transported his unconscious son to the West Demerara Regional Hospital (WDRH).

A CT scan revealed the boy suffered a fracture to his skull and there was internal bleeding.

The child has since regained consciousness.

Meanwhile, the bicycle thief had relieved the child of his cellular-phone.