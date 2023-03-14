Body of missing BOSAI worker found

After days of searching, authorities have located the body of Neptrid Hercules, who was buried beneath overburden at the BOSAI Minerals site in Linden, Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice).

According to information reaching this publication, the body and the bulldozer were spotted but are yet to be retrieved. The body was found strapped inside the machine.

The search for the man began on Saturday, immediately after the incident occurred at around 04:00hrs at the East Montgomery Mines.

Reports are that Hercules, who had been working in the industry for over 40 years, was operating a bulldozer on the day in question.

After sometime had passed, it was observed that the operator and the equipment were missing. It is suspected Hercules and the bulldozer fell into a pit and were covered.

A search and rescue team was deployed and the man’s family was immediately informed and brought to the site.

Manual probing using steel rods was done in a bid to locate the machinery. Two hydraulic excavators were sent to remove overburden along with metal detectors.

Operations at the site were suspended as officials combed the area in search of the missing man.

The Ministry of Labour has since launched an investigation and according to Minister Joseph Hamilton, a preliminary report should be available by this weekend.

