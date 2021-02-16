Body of cook found floating in Puruni River

The body of 59-year-old Franklin Smith, a cook of McDoom, East Bank Demerara, was found floating in the Puruni River.

Reports are that Smith was employed with a miner of Dartmouth Village, Essequibo Coast working at Rock Creek Backdam, Puruni River.

On February 10, the man was left alone in the camp to prepare lunch. Three other workers had gone to another location, and upon their return at around 17:30hrs, they noticed the man was missing.

A search was subsequently conducted in the area but the man was not found.

At around 16:00hrs on February 14, the man’s body was found floating in the Puruni River.

The matter was reported to police which retrieved the body in an advanced state of decomposition. An investigation is in progress.