Man drowns while swimming in old mining pit

Police are investigating the alleged drowning of a 29-year-old miner of Sand Creek Village, South Rupununi, Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Essequibo) which occurred at around 11:30hrs on Sunday.

The incident occurred at Kumung Kumung Backdam, Puruni River, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

According to information received, the victim, Manley Williams, was seen swimming in an old mining pit located some 40ft from the main camp, before suddenly going under the water.

A subsequent search by the man’s brother resulted in the discovery of his motionless body in the pit. Investigations are ongoing.