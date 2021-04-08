Body of 66-year-old man found floating in Upper Pomeroon River

The body of a 66-year-old Amerindian man, who had been missing since Tuesday, was found floating in Dredge Creek in the Upper Pomeroon River today.

Cecil George was found by his 40-year-old daughter who had gone to the Creek to make checks for him, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) Police Commander, Superintendent Crystal Robinson, said.

According to Commander Robinson, the discovery was made at about 05:30h. George’s body was found facing upward. He was clothed in a blue jersey and a dark-blue short pants.

The body was taken to the Charity wharf by relatives, where it was examined by a police rank. It was observed that the deceased face appeared to be partly eaten by fishes.

Nevertheless, the body was photographed and then escorted to the Charity hospital on the Essequibo Coast, where George was formally pronounced dead by a doctor on duty.

The daughter told the police that her father left home on Tuesday April 6th, 2021 around 22:00h in his boat for an unknown destination. She said the elderly man was allegedly consuming alcohol at the time.

A missing person’s report was made at the Charity Police Station on Wednesday.

The body is at the Suddie Hospital’s Mortuary awaiting a PME.