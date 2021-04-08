135 new COVID-19 cases detected; 13 in ICU

Guyana has recorded a whopping 135 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

This now takes the total number of confirmed cases in Guyana to 10,853. However, only 1,097 of these are currently active cases. This includes 13 patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit and the remaining 1,084 persons in both home and institutional isolation.

There are also 10 persons in institutional quarantine.

To date, some 9,517 persons have recovered from the life-threatening virus, that is, 44 more recoveries than the previous day.

Earlier today, the Ministry of Health reported that two more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic in Guyana to 252.

These latest fatalities are a 73-year-old male from Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) and a 59-year-old man from Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), both of whom died on Wednesday while receiving care at medical facilities.

Guyana has tested over 96,800 persons for the novel coronavirus thus far.

See below for today’s updated COVID-19 Dashboard: