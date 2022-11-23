Body found under bridge at Brickdam identified

Days after the body of a man was discovered stuffed under a bridge at Schuler and Gomes Optical Services along Brickdam, Georgetown, he was identified.

Police have since confirmed that the man is Abdool Shaheed Khan, 77, of Lot 137 Best Road Squatting Area, West Bank Demerara (WBD). While it is still unclear how the man ended up under the bridge, and how he turned up dead, investigators revealed that an autopsy will soon be conducted to know the cause of death.

Just a few days ago, police had ruled out foul play into the man’s death, even though an autopsy was not conducted.

“The body was removed from under the bridge and examined, and no mark of violence was seen. The body was then escorted to Georgetown Public Hospital, where it was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor,” their report read.

Last Wednesday, investigators were called to the Brickdam area after receiving reports that a body was seen under a bridge in the vicinity of the Schuler and Gomes Optical Services.

Upon arriving at the scene, cops spent hours trying to break the bridge, which is partially concealed, to reach the body.

Neighbours told this publication that for days they had been smelling a foul odour in the area, and had thought it was emanating from the body of a dead animal.

One man told this publication that the smell had become unbearable for him and his family, and he had been hoping that something could soon have been done in regard to the odour.

Reports are that in an effort to get rid of the smell, the owner of the Schuler and Gomes business place had decided to clean the trench in front of the property, and thus had discovered the body under the concrete bridge.