Better Hope man robbed at gunpoint

A 34-year-old man was on Thursday last robbed at gunpoint by a man who is no stranger to him.

Police stated that at about 19:30h at South Better Hope, East Coast Demerara (ECD), the victim was robbed of a cellphone and $80,000 cash.

It was revealed that the victim was in his yard when he was confronted by the suspect who entered the premises by jumping a fence.

Police stated that after entering the yard, the bandit whipped out a handgun from his waist and pointed it in his direction. The armed man then demanded that the victim hand over his cellphone and cash.

The victim reportedly told investigators that the suspect is no stranger to him. He said after demanding his valuables, the man held him at gunpoint and took him into the house, where he handed over the mentioned cash.

The suspect then made good of his escape in a white motor car which was parked in front of the victim’s gate. Police are now in search of the suspect as investigations continue.