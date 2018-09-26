Berbice woman stabbed to death, Police seeking husband

Police are investigating the murder of a Berbice woman allegedly at the hands of her husband in the home they shared at Bath Squatting Area, West Coast Berbice.

Dead is 44-year-old Geeta (only name given).

This publication understands that the woman’s body was discovered by her son about 18:00h on Tuesday evening.

Reports received are that the man was very abusive towards his wife and regularly consumes alcohol.

According to a neighbour, on Tuesday the son returned to the house to check on his mother and made the gruesome discovery. Having made the discovery, the son raised an alarm and the Police were called.

The Police were unable to locate the husband, who has since gone into hiding.