Berbice labourer chopped during argument at Albion Backlands

A 53-year-old labourer of Follow Up, Albion Backlands, Region Six (East Berbice – Corentyne) is now a patient at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) after he was chopped during an argument.

The man has been identified as Vishnu Dalchand.

The incident occurred just about 11:00h on Sunday at Follow Up, Albion Backlands.

The Police, in a statement, said that Dalchand, one Rudolph Ramdeen and the suspect are employed as labourers at Vicky’s Rice Lands at Follow Up Albion Backlands.

However about 07:15 hours on Sunday, Ramdeen claimed that he received a call from one Kumar who told him that the suspect had wounded Dalchand to a misunderstanding.

Dalchand was in an unconscious state when he was discovered by Ramdeen and another person.

He bore wounds to his left ears, chest and left shoulder. He was taken to New Amsterdam Public Hospital and subsequently transferred to GPHC for further treatment.

Investigations are in progress.